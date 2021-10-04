Serie A Team of the Week | Round 7

Napoli remain on top of Serie A with a comeback victory against Fiorentina, AC Milan defeated Atalanta 3-2, and Roma defeated Empoli 2-0.

Inter came back from a goal down to win 2-1 against Sassuolo, Juventus needed just one goal to defeat city rivals Torino, and Lazio suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to Bologna.

Elsewhere, Sampdoria were held to a 3-3 draw at home to Udinese, and Hellas Verona thrashed Spezia 4-0.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 7 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Mike Maignan – AC Milan (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Kept Atalanta to just two goals by making some fantastic saves, especially in the first half.

Davide Calabria – AC Milan (2 apps)

He defended solidly, but the Rossoneri captain’s greatest contribution of the game was scoring the opening goal in the first minute of the match, and he took that chance like a classical striker.

Amir Rrahmani – Napoli (2 apps)

Another fine performance in the Partenopei defence for the Kosovo international and he also scored the winning goal for the Neapolitans.

Aaron Hickey – Bologna

The Scottish starlet limited the attacking threat of Felipe Anderson, forcing Lazio attack down their left flank, and he sealed the victory with a low strike.

Antonio Candreva – Sampdoria (2 apps)

Never stopped running and he always looked to create something. Played a part in the first Sampdoria and his goal to put Il Doria 3-2 up was a stunning strike.

Sandro Tonali – AC Milan (3 apps)

Won plenty of balls in midfield, effective in his passing, and he capitalised on a defensive error to score the second goal of the match for the Rossoneri.

Manuel Locatelli – Juventus (2 apps)

Displayed his ability to operate as both a holding midfielder and a box-to-box player. Helped the Bianconeri gain control of the midfield in the second half against Torino and he scored the only goal of the game.

Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma (2 apps)

Celebrated his contract extension with the Giallorossi with a fine performance in midfield and he scored the opening goal of the game. He also came close to scoring another one in the second half.

Gianluca Caprari – Hellas Verona (2 apps)

Arguably the main inspiration for the Gialloblu’s resounding victory against Spezia. Created the second goal of the game, scored by Marco Davide Faraoni, and he found the back of the net for Verona’s third goal.

Edin Dzeko – Inter (2 apps)

Turned the game around when he replaced Joaquin Correa. Scored the equaliser as soon as he came onto the pitch and he earned the penalty which Lautaro Martinez converted.

Musa Barrow – Bologna

The Felsinei absorbed pressure, and presented a danger on the counter-attack, with the Gambian being the most potent of them all. Scored an excellent goal with a great bending strike and played a part in the other two Rossoblu goals.