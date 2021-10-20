Serie A Team of the Week | Round 8

Napoli maintained top spot in Serie A with a 1-0 victory against Torino while AC Milan came back to win 3-2 against Hellas Verona.

Lazio won 3-1 against Inter, Juventus need just a goal to defeat Roma, and Atalanta turned on the style with a 4-1 victory against Empoli.

Elsewhere, Cagliari defeated Sampdoria 3-1, Sassuolo held Genoa to a 2-2 draw, Spezia came back to win 2-1 against Salernitana, and Venezia earned a 1-0 win against Fiorentina.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 8 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Wojciech Szczesny – Juventus

The Polish international has turned his form around after a woeful start to the season. Kept a clean sheet against Roma and he saved a penalty from the usually reliable Jordan Veretout.

Martin Caceres – Cagliari

Comfortably dealt with most of Sampdoria’s attacks and he also found time to venture forward. Scored the Isolani’s second goal albeit with the aid of a deflection.

Merih Demiral – Atalanta

The Turkish defender was able to cope with the Empoli attacks that came at him and he made a couple of decisive clearances.

Ridgeciano Haps – Venezia

An impressive debut from the Surinamese international. Limited the attacking threat of Jose Callejon for Fiorentina and he still found opportunities to venture forward as well.

Samu Castillejo – AC Milan

The Rossoneri were trailing at home to Hellas Verona and the Spanish winger turned the game around. Earned the penalty which allowed Franck Kessie to level the scores and his cross forced Koray Gunter into scoring an own goal.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa – Napoli

The Cameroonian midfielder is fitting in at Napoli and he produced another fine performance in midfield. A competent ball-winner, he is also very comfortable on the ball and can do the fancy stuff without losing the ball cheaply.

Viktor Kovalenko – Spezia

In only his second Serie A appearance for the Aquilotti, the Ukrainian midfielder inspired his team to victory against Salernitana. Assisted in the equaliser for David Strelec and then he scored the winner with a spectacular strike.

Felipe Anderson – Lazio (2 Team of the Week appearances)

His creativity is an important part of the Aquile’s attacking play and he also gave his team the lead at 2-1 during the game against Inter.

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta

Although he failed to convert a penalty, the experienced Slovenian was back to his mercurial best. Scored twice in the first half against Empoli; the second goal in particular was a splendid strike.

Gianluca Scamacca – Sassuolo

The Neroverdi faced his old side Genoa and scored twice in the first half. He could have got a hat-trick but squandered a great opportunity to further punish the Grifone.

Joao Pedro – Cagliari

Scored twice in the Isolani’s first victory of the season, lifting them off the bottom of the Serie A table. In addition to his finishing touch, he also drops back to help his team defensively.