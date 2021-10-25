Serie A Team of the Week | Round 9

AC Milan defeated Bologna 4-2, Inter were held to a 1-1 draw against Juventus, and Lazio suffered a 4-1 defeat to Hellas Verona.

Fiorentina put three past Cagliari without reply, Sassuolo earned a 3-1 victory against Venezia, and Torino won 3-2 against Genoa.

Elsewhere, Sampdoria won 2-1 against Spezia and Empoli defeated Salernitana 4-2.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 9 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation.

Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo

Was not tested often but he was alert when necessary. Venezia forward David Okereke attempted to chip him but the Sassuolo goalkeeper demonstrated his reflexes to pull off an excellent save.

Milan Skriniar – Inter

Defended with tenacity and he was composed when he had the ball at his feet.

Stefan De Vrij – Inter

Organised his defence well and he nullified the threat of Alvaro Morata in the Juventus attack.

Cristiano Biraghi – Fiorentina

Patrolled the left flank for the Gigliati and he opened the scoring with a penalty.

Antonio Candreva – Sampdoria (3 Team of the Week appearances)

The veteran winger was decisive in Il Doria’s first home win for the Serie A campaign with both goals in the victory against Spezia and he had a couple of other chances to add to his tally.

Tommaso Pobega – Torino

Demonstrated his ability to cover plenty of ground, distribute the ball well, and get into scoring positions. Scored his team’s second goal with a low strike from his left foot.

Ismael Bennacer – AC Milan

While Sandro Tonali was assigned to break up the play in midfield, the Algerian was able to control the play for his team. Put his team 3-2 up with a splendid strike and then supplied the through-ball for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to score the sealer.

Riccardo Saponara – Fiorentina (2 apps)

Did not score himself but he was very influential in the Gigliati’s attacking play. Supplied the assist for Nicolas Gonzalez to score the second Fiorentina goal.

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo

Started the game slow but his fine equalising goal turned the game around for the Neroverdi and he had other opportunities to score.

Giovanni Simeone – Hellas Verona

The Argentinian striker produced a stellar performance against Lazio, scoring four goals. His second goal from outside of the penalty area was a fantastic strike.

Andrea Pinamonti – Empoli

Scored twice in the Tuscan club’s resounding win away to Salernitana. Opened the scoring after just two minutes and he scored his team’s fourth goal by chipping his penalty over Granata goalkeeper Vid Belec.