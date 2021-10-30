Simeone-inspired Verona slay Juventus

STADIO MARC’ANTONIO BENTEGODI (Verona) – A late storm had to be weathered, but Hellas Verona clung on to claim a memorable 2-1 win over Juventus in Serie A on Saturday evening.

Following on from his four goals in last weekend’s 4-1 thumping of Lazio, Giovanni Simeone picked up where he had left off at the Bentegodi, netting twice inside the opening 15 minutes to give the Mastini a comfortable lead.

Juventus were a long way from the standards Massimiliano Allegri would have no doubt demanded, and were unable to complete a comeback despite a late push and a second-half goal from substitute Weston McKennie.