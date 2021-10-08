Smalling to miss out as Roma face Juventus, Napoli

Smalling to miss out as Roma face Juventus, Napoli
Date: 8th October 2021 at 10:00pm
Written by:

will be without centre-back when Serie A returns after the end of the international break after he suffered a thigh injury.

The ex- man has struggled with injuries through his time at and the 2021/22 season under does not appear to be any different so far.

When club football returns, have a run of games featuring a trip to Turin to face Juve, a midweek trip to the Northern part of to face FK Bodo / Glimt in the Europa Conference League, before coming back to face Napoli.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roger Ibanez will be trusted by Mourinho to help guide through these fixtures without much opportunity for rest.

It is known that are lacking depth in that area of the pitch and the injury to Smalling has exposed that weakness.

That could result in the entering the market in January for another defender.

 

Related articles