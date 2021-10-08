Smalling to miss out as Roma face Juventus, Napoli

Roma will be without centre-back Chris Smalling when Serie A returns after the end of the international break after he suffered a thigh injury.

The ex-Manchester United man has struggled with injuries through his time at Roma and the 2021/22 season under Jose Mourinho does not appear to be any different so far.

When club football returns, Roma have a run of games featuring a trip to Turin to face Juve, a midweek trip to the Northern part of Norway to face FK Bodo / Glimt in the Europa Conference League, before coming back to face Napoli.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roger Ibanez will be trusted by Mourinho to help guide Roma through these fixtures without much opportunity for rest.

It is known that Roma are lacking depth in that area of the pitch and the injury to Smalling has exposed that weakness.

That could result in the Giallorossi entering the market in January for another defender.