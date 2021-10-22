Spalletti not thinking about Napoli winning Europa League

Vito Doria Date: 22nd October 2021 at 7:00pm
coach Luciano rejected any claims that his squad have any chances of winning the , especially after just securing their first victory of the group stage against Legia Warsaw.

The Serie A leaders won 3-0 against the Polish side in the Group C encounter on Thursday evening, but the coach saw no reason to be carried away as he believes that his team has issues with squad depth.

“First, we must pass the first round,” told Sky Sport Italia. “There are other games and they are stuck between the league ones. In some parts, we have an abundance of players, in other roles we could be missing something.

“To win matches against or Legia, you always need to play at your best, one play is not enough.”

are equal second with in Group C in the with four points from three matches while are still top with six points.

 

