Spalletti not thinking about Napoli winning Europa League

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti rejected any claims that his squad have any chances of winning the Europa League, especially after just securing their first victory of the group stage against Legia Warsaw.

The Serie A leaders won 3-0 against the Polish side in the Group C encounter on Thursday evening, but the coach saw no reason to be carried away as he believes that his team has issues with squad depth.

“First, we must pass the first round,” Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia. “There are other games and they are stuck between the league ones. In some parts, we have an abundance of players, in other roles we could be missing something.

“To win matches against Leicester or Legia, you always need to play at your best, one play is not enough.”

Napoli are equal second with Leicester City in Group C in the Europa League with four points from three matches while Legia Warsaw are still top with six points.