Spinazzola close to Roma return

Jose Mourinho‘s complaints about his lack of depth at Roma are set to be aided by Leonardo Spinazzola nearing a return from injury. He could be back in Serie A action before December.

The wing-back was injured during Italy’s triumphant Euro 2020 campaign, in which he was key to Roberto Mancini’s side with a string of excellent performances, and is yet to play for the Giallorossi under Mourinho as a result.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Spinazzola and Roma are hopeful of a return by the end of November.

The Italian is planning to start a personalised training regime this week that will last for two weeks, before rejoining his teammates on the training pitch. Until now, Spinazzola has been working in the gym and doing some light ball work alone.