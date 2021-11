Theo Hernandez will play no part in the weekend’s Derby della Madonnina between AC Milan and Inter, having gotten himself sent off against Roma on Sunday.

The Frenchman picked up a second yellow card after the Rossoneri had gone 2-0 up away to Roma, committing a foolish foul that he needn’t have conceded.

Now, Theo will be out against Inter in arguably the biggest Milan derby for close to a decade.