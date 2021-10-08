Torino give Juric complete control

Ivan Juric is a man on a mission at Torino after being given the green light to run the Serie A club as he sees fit, from almost the top to the bottom.

The Toro coach, who arrived from Hellas Verona at the end of season 2020/21 has already made his presence felt by sacking club doctor, Paolo Minafra, after just seven rounds of Serie A fixtures.

Juric has managed two wins and two draws in those seven games but decided that Minafra wasn’t up to scratch, according to La Stampa.

The split was put down as being one made by ‘mutual consent’ but it appears to be much more straightforward after the Torino coach had made comments regarding his players’ injury management, following their 1-0 Derby della Mole loss to Juventus last time out.

“Management of our injuries isn’t one that’s at the level of a club like ours. We need to manage the situation better,” Juric commented following the Juventus loss.