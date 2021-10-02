Torino player ratings: Bremer impresses despite late defeat

Torino were left wondering what might have been as they were beaten 1-0 by Juventus in the Derby della Mole in Serie A thanks to a late Manuel Locatelli winner.

Ivan Juric’s side had the best of the first half but couldn’t find an opener. They appeared to have secured a point but Manuel Locatelli scored the winner for Juventus with four minutes left to play.

Torino layer ratings vs Juventus

Milinkovic-Savic 6.5; Rodriguez 6, Bremer 7, Zima 6.5; Aina 6.5 (65′ Ansaldi 6), Mandragora 6.5, Pobega 6.5, Singo; Lukic 7 (65′ Linetty 6), Brekalo 6 (84′ Rincon N/A); Sanabria 6 (77′ Baselli N/A).

Player of the match – Bremer

Almost every Torino player put in a solid performance against Juve but Bremer was particularly calm in defence despite being up against Federico Chiesa. The Brazilian centre back looks like he could become one of the most promising defenders in the division as the season wears on.