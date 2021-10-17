Unstoppable Napoli grab late Torino win

Napoli snatched a late winner to maintain their perfect start to the Serie A season, earning a 1-0 victory over Torino at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday.

The Partenopei had the chance to take the lead from the spot midway through the first half, as Giovanni Di Lorenzo was caught by the sliding Ben Kone. However, Lorenzo Insigne’s tame effort was easily stopped by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, as he missed a second penalty in as many matches.

Torino’s best opportunity came on the stroke of half-time after a rapid counter saw Josip Brekalo burst into space but a poor pass hindered teammate Antonio Sanabria, whilst the midfielder’s heavy touch moments later squandered a second quick break.

Napoli looked to have eventually broke the deadlock in the second half when Di Lorenzo met a freekick to head in, but a lengthy VAR check ruled the goal out for offside. Minutes later, Hirving Lozano struck the post, whilst at the other end Brekalo missed two fine chances.

With time running out, Napoli finally found the winner when Elif Elmas’ shot was blocked and a deflected cross looped into the box, allowing Victor Osimhen to rise highest and guide a header home.