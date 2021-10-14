Veretout: Roma are calm, ready for Juventus

All eyes at Roma are firmly fixed on their Serie A clash with Juventus this coming weekend, and Jordan Veretout is desperate to help the Giallorossi get the better of the Old Lady.

Juventus have steadied the ship under Massimiliano Allegri after a tough start to the season, while Roma have looked strong under Jose Mourinho, the Derby della Capitale loss to Lazio aside.

“We had a tough season last year,” Veretout told Sky Sport Italia. “We have to keep doing the things we’re doing well now with calmness.

“We have to maintain this confidence we have on the pitch. Then we’ll see, slowly. We have a big month ahead and we’re already thinking about Juventus on Sunday.

“It’s one of the most important games of the season. We’re calm.”