Serie A LIVE – Verona vs Juventus: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Hellas Verona will be hoping to give Juventus yet more problems when the two meet at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi on Saturday evening in Serie A, and Forza Italian Football will be there in Veneto to take it in.

Massimiliano Allegri’s Bianconeri stumbled to a shock loss in stoppage time against Sassuolo in midweek, and Verona have claimed big home wins over Roma and Lazio this season, as well as having thumped Spezia at the Bentegodi.

Serie A LIVE – Verona vs Juventus – Probable line-ups

Following the Mastini’s 4-1 hammering of Lazio last weekend in their last game at home, Igor Tudor will be hopeful that his side can turn out a similar performance against the Old Lady on Saturday, undoubtedly led by Giovanni Simeone from the front once more.

Verona: Montipo; Dawidowicz, Gunter, Magnani; Faraoni, Tameze, Veloso, Lazovic; Barak, Caprari; Simeone.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Arthur, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata.

Juventus had enjoyed a good run of form leading up to last weekend’s Derby d’Italia draw with Inter, but are now winless in two having followed that up by the aforementioned shock loss at home to Sassuolo.

When does Verona vs Juventus start?

Verona themselves have been good at home of late and will be more motivated than ever against Juventus, with kick off scheduled for 18:00 CEST (local time) at the Bentegodi.

GMT: 17:00

Eastern Time: 12:00

Pacific Time: 09:00

Where can I watch Verona vs Juventus in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 3 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Verona vs Juventus in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Verona vs Juventus fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Verona vs Juventus in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Verona vs Juventus game on BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Verona vs Juventus in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Verona vs Juventus clash on beIN Sports 2, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through Kayo Sports.