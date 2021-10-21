Woeful Roma thrashed by Bodo/Glimt

Date: 21st October 2021 at 8:36pm
A much-changed were left humiliated as they were handed a 6-1 thrashing by in the Europa in on Thursday.

The hosts raced into an early lead as found space in the box to meet a low pass and tuck the ball beyond Rui Patricio. It was soon 2-0 as captain played a one-two before unleashing a fine curling effort from the edge of the box to put the Norwegian champions in command.

handed a lifeline midway through the half when he latched onto a lofted pass and tucked home, but lackadaisical defending allowed Botheim to net his second soon after the break.

Things went from bad to worse for Jose Mourinho’s side, as Marash Kumbulla was caught out in defence and raced clear before dinking the ball past Rui Patricio. Minutes later, Amahl Pellegrino robbed Roger Ibanez and broke clear to add a fifth, whilst Solbakken completed the rout with a sixth late on.

 

