Zappacosta: Atalanta coach Gasperini always looks to the future

Atalanta wing-back Davide Zappacosta has said that Coach Gian Piero Gasperini is never fully satisfied with his teams results and he is always looking for improvements.

The 29-year-old rejoined La Dea from Chelsea in August for €9 million and the mentality of the Orobici tactician was one of the reasons the Italian international returned.

“The mentality struck me above all,” Zappacosta told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He always thinks about the future, looks beyond, [and] he is not satisfied. If we have played a good game, he asks us to forget it. He does it first, he wants us all to do it.”

Zappacosta has played in six out of Atalanta’s seven Serie A matches so far in 2021/22 but he does not expect to be called up to the Italian national team by Coach Roberto Mancini.

“I am a realist,” he said.

“This group is of the highest level. I know that Mancini keeps the doors open for everyone, but also that something special, almost extraordinary, will have to be done to return.

“I have no expectations, I create them by to continuing to work and go further, like Gasperini asks.”