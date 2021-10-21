Zenit defender Rakitskyi: We dominated parts of the game against Juventus

Zenit Saint Petersburg defender, Yaroslav Rakitskyi, revealed how his team’s 1-0 Champions League defeat to Juventus was still a reason to party.

The seasoned defender, 32, was on the losing side after a Dejan Kulusevski header sealed victory for the Bianconeri, although he believes that his team can hold their heads high after dominating parts of the game.

The Russian outfit sit third in Group H on three points, training Juventus and Chelsea who have nine and six respectively, but Rakitskiy didn’t seem phased by the loss.

“It was a day to celebrate for us,” he told the official UEFA site after the game. “We dominated parts of the game and created good chances.

“We didn’t score, but this is football. We frustrated Juventus and this is a big thing for us. A side in the Russian championship holding their own against them.

“We weren’t nervous at all, we wanted to show that we can play well and that, we too, can produce an attractive style of football”.