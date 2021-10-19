How to watch Zenit v Juventus in the Champions League: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Massimiliano Allegri and his Juventus side will be keen to extend their perfect start in the Champions League on Wednesday evening as they travel to face Zenit Saint Petersburg in their third Group H game this term.

The Italian giants have already beaten both Malmo and Chelsea so far, and will want to add the Russians to that list on Wednesday.

When does Zenit v Juventus start?

Juventus’ game away to Zenit in the Champions League is set to kick off at 21:00 CEST (Italian time), which is the the more regular of the tournament’s kick-off times this season.

GMT: 20:00

Eastern Time: 15:00

Pacific Time: 12:00

Zenit themselves have three points so far, having beaten Malmo but lost to Chelsea.

Where can I watch Zenit v Juventus in the Champions League?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to the Champions League and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport.com or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and TUDNxtra will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, Stan Sport is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Zenit v Juventus in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Champions League fixture of Zenit v Juventus on TUDN.com, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDNxtra.

How to follow Zenit v Juventus in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Champions League game of Zenit v Juventus on BT Sport Extra, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast the Champions League in 2021/22.

How to follow Zenit v Juventus in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Zenit v Juventus Champions League clash of on Stan Sport.