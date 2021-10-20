Champions League LIVE – Zenit v Juventus: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Having won each of their two Champions League games so far this season, Juventus will want to continue their perfect start in Europe as they travel to Russia to meet Zenit Saint Petersburg on Wednesday evening.

Both Malmo and Chelsea have already been seen off by Massimiliano Allegri’s side, who no doubt target Wednesday’s game as a chance to get themselves up to nine points and have one foot in the knockout rounds.

Champions League LIVE – Zenit v Juventus – Probable line-ups

Having scored the winner over Roma last time out, Moise Kean should keep his place in the XI and could be joined in attack by Alvaro Morata.

Zenit: Kerzakhov; Rakitskiy, Chistyakov, Barrios; Santos, Wendel, Kuzyaev, Sutormin; Claudinho, Azmoun, Malcom.

Juventus: Szczesny; Sandro, Chiellini, Bonucci, Cuadrado; Bernardeschi, Locatelli, Bentancur, Chiesa; Kean, Morata.

Where can I watch Zenit v Juventus in the Champions League?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to the Champions League and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport.com or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and TUDNxtra will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, Stan Sport is the official broadcaster.

