AC Milan and Inter battle for Torino captain

Contract talks between Andrea Belotti and Torino have stalled, giving AC Milan, Inter, and Fiorentina the opportunity to sign the Granata striker in January.

The 27-year-old has a contract with Il Toro until June 2022, but discussions of a contract renewal have broken down and his time in Turin is expected to come to a close in the near future.

According to Tuttosport, the Serie A side do not want to risk losing Belotti for free so they are hoping that they can sell him when the winter transfer window opens.

The Granata captain has been linked with AC Milan for years. Not only would he represent a younger alternative to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud, he boasts far more experience than Rossoneri starlet Pietro Pellegri.

Inter sold Romelu Lukaku in the summer and replaced him with Edin Dzeko from Roma, but additional attacking depth is still important to them, particularly if they have to sell star striker Lautaro Martinez.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina are expected to sell Serbian youngster Dusan Vlahovic, and Belotti would be a ready-made replacement.