AC Milan and Juventus compete for Marseille midfielder

Boubacar Kamara is reportedly a transfer target for Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus as the French midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Olympique Marseille.

The 22-year-old has made 11 Ligue 1 appearances and four in the Europa League so far during the 2021/22 campaign, and he is not expected to sign a new contract.

According to Tuttosport, Kamara could leave Olympique Marseille at the end of the season but it is possible that he might join another club in January before his contract runs out.

AC Milan are the favourites to sign the defensive midfielder, who need to search for a replacement for Franck Kessie when he leaves for the Africa Cup of Nations and possibly if he leaves the Rossoneri for good at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Juventus are searching for midfield reinforcements of their own as they try to reclaim their dominance of Italian football and they are contemplating either selling or terminating the contracts of some midfielders.

