AC Milan defender to miss Fiorentina and Atletico Madrid

Davide Calabria is likely to miss both of AC Milan‘s next two matches, with the Serie A leaders facing Fiorentina in domestic action and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Calabria was injured on international duty with Italy as part of their November squad for the games against Switzerland and Northern Ireland but had to leave the setup to be replaced by Atalanta’s Davide Zappacosta after the 1-1 draw with their northern neighbours in Rome.

Now, tests have shown that Calabria suffered a strained calf. Although the length of his absence is to be confirmed, it is thought that he will miss Milan’s next two matches, as per Alfredo Pedulla.

Stefano Pioli’s Milan face Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday evening as domestic football returns from the third international window.

They then travel to face Atletico Madrid in Spain in their penultimate Champions League group game on Wednesday.