AC Milan link up with the Ghostbusters

AC Milan have announced their new partnership with Sony Pictures to help promote the release of a new Ghostbusters film.

The new film will be called Ghostbusters: Afterlife and a promotional trailer has been filmed at Milan’s training ground, Milanello.

It features Alessio Romagnoli, Brahim Diaz, Alessandro Florenzi, and Daniel Maldini alongside the famous Ecto-1 car.

The video also featured club legend and now Vice President Franco Baresi, alongside brand ambassador Daniele Massaro. The film will be released in Italy on November 18th.