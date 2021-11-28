AC Milan player ratings against Sassuolo: Positive Theo Hernandez not enough

STADIO SAN SIRO (Milan) – Theo Hernandez was AC Milan‘s standout performer as they let a lead given to them by Alessio Romagnoli slip to lose 3-1 at home to Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday afternoon.

The Rossoneri’s first half was marked by offensive inefficiency, with the hosts unable to capitalise on their chances, which were often created by Theo and Rafael Leao, who looked the hosts’ most inspired men.

AC MILAN PLAYER RATINGS Vs SASSUOLO



Maignan 5.5; Florenzi 6 (68′ Pellegri 5.5), Kjaer 5.5, Romagnoli 5, Theo Hernandez 6.5; Bakayoko 5.5 (46′ Kessie 5.5), Bennacer 6 (60′ Tonali 6); Saelemaekers 5 (81′ Kalulu n/r), Brahim Diaz 5.5 (46′ Messias 6), Leao 6; Ibrahimovic 5.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Theo Hernandez

The Frenchman made his presence felt since the opening minutes when his offensive raids down the left-hand flank seemed to cause havoc in Sassuolo’s defence. Romagnoli’s header aside, though, none of his teammates could make the most of yet another positive display from Theo, who seemed crushed by discouragement in the second half just like the rest of the team.