AC Milan player ratings vs Fiorentina: Ibrahimovic tries to inspire comeback

Despite Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s best efforts, AC Milan suffered a 4-3 defeat away to Fiorentina and it was the first time in 2021/22 that the Rossoneri lost a Serie A match.

The Italian giants conceded two first half goals against the run of play while a Zlatan Ibrahimovic double for Milan was sandwiched in between a Dusan Vlahovic brace for the Gigliati.

AC MILAN PLAYER RATINGS VS FIORENTINA

Tatarusanu 4; Kalulu 5, Kjaer 5, Gabbia 4.5, Theo Hernandez 5; Tonali 5.5 (74′ Bennacer 5.5), Kessie 5; Saelemaekers 5.5 (57’Junior Messias 5), Brahim Diaz 5 (57′ Giroud 5), (81′ Krunic N/A) Leao 5.5; Ibrahimovic 6.5.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

The Swedish veteran had a goal disallowed in the first half for offside but he kept on trying to look for opportunities to score. His two goals in the second half almost inspired an unlikely comeback from 3-0 down but the Rossoneri defence left too many gaps at the back and his double was in vain.

Ibrahimovic was close to getting a hat-trick but his header hit the frame of the goal and Lorenzo Venuti knocked the ball into the net.