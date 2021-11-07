AC Milan player ratings vs Inter: Tatarusanu decisive

AC Milan won a valuable point to keep Inter at bay in the Serie A table thanks to a penalty save from Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Inter took the lead through a Hakan Calhanoglu penalty before a Stefan de Vrij own goal drew the Rossoneri level. Lautaro Martinez then saw a penalty saved by Tatarusanu as things ended all square at 1-1 on Sunday night.

AC Milan player ratings vs Inter



Tatarusanu 6.5; Ballo-Toure 5 (46′ Kalulu 6), Tomori 6, Kjaer 6, Calabria 6; Kessie 6, Tonali 6 (72′ Bennacer 6), Leao 5.5 (59′ Rebic 5.5), Krunic 5.5 (84′ Bakayoko N/A), Diaz 5.5 (59′ Saelemaekers 6.5); Ibrahimovic 5.5.

Player of the match – Ciprian Tatarusanu

It’s a major achievement for a player to suddenly be made first-choice goalkeeper and then face two penalties in the Derby della Madonnina. Despite being beaten by Calhanoglu, Tatarusanu’s save from Martinez’s penalty was superb and proved decisive.