AC Milan player ratings vs Porto: Tonali limits Porto chances

AC Milan were lucky to get a point at home to Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday night despite Sandro Tonali‘s determined display. The game at the Stadio San Siro ended 1-1.

The Portuguese side took the lead early in the game through Luis Diaz but despite clearly being the better team, a Chancel Mbemba own goal in the second half gave Milan a point.

AC Milan player ratings vs Porto



Tatarusanu 6; Hernandez 5.5, Romagnoli 6, Tomori 6, Calabria 5.5 (46′ Kalulu 7); Tonali 7 (69′ Kessie 6), Bennacer 5.5; Saelemaekers 5.5, Diaz 6 (68′ Krunic 5.5), Leao 6 (84′ Maldini N/A); Giroud 5 (76′ Ibrahimovic N/A).

Player of the match – Sandro Tonali

It was a very poor performance from Stefano Pioli’s side as they laboured to a point that their display did not warrant. They would have been further behind in the first half if it wasn’t for the determined running and regular tackling from Sandro Tonali.