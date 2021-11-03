AC Milan stagger to a draw against Porto

AC Milan drew 1-1 with Porto on Wednesday to register their first point of the Champions League group stage this season.

Porto took the lead at the Stadio San Siro after five minutes when Ismael Bennacer lost the ball in Milan’s half and Marco Grujic played it to Luis Diaz in the box, who slotted in.

Despite Milan’s poor showing, they drew level on the hour mark. A free-kick found its way to Kalulu whose shot across goal was turned in by Chancel Mbemba for an own goal.

Milan remain bottom of the group and will be at best three points adrift of the third-placed side heading into matchday five.