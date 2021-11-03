AC Milan stagger to a draw against Porto

Date: 3rd November 2021 at 9:21pm
Written by:

AC drew 1-1 with on Wednesday to register their first point of the group stage this season.

took the lead at the Stadio after five minutes when lost the ball in Milan’s half and Marco Grujic played it to Luis Diaz in the box, who slotted in.

Despite Milan’s poor showing, they drew level on the hour mark. A free-kick found its way to Kalulu whose shot across goal was turned in by Chancel Mbemba for an own goal.

remain bottom of the group and will be at best three points adrift of the third-placed side heading into matchday five.

 

