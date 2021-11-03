AC Milan’s Maignan aims for January return

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is hoping to be back between the sticks for the match against Roma at the beginning of January.

The French goalkeeper had made seven Serie A appearances for Milan since his move from Lille in the summer before he suffered a wrist injury in October.

As has been reported by Milannews.it, Maignan had his first individual training session on the field on Tuesday since he sustained the injury.

He was in good spirits and was focusing on practicing with the ball at his feet, so as not to aggravate the injury.

Milan play Roma on January 6 and the Frenchman hopes to be between the sticks for that match although there is an awareness that rushing the player back to fitness could cause serious issues.