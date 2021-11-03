AC Milan’s Maignan aims for January return

Date: 3rd November 2021 at 2:30pm
AC goalkeeper is hoping to be back between the sticks for the match against at the beginning of January.

The French goalkeeper had made seven Serie A appearances for since his move from in the summer before he suffered a wrist injury in October.

As has been reported by Milannews.it, Maignan had his first individual training session on the field on Tuesday since he sustained the injury.

He was in good spirits and was focusing on practicing with the ball at his feet, so as not to aggravate the injury.

play on January 6 and the Frenchman hopes to be between the sticks for that match although there is an awareness that rushing the player back to fitness could cause serious issues.

 

