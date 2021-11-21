Afena-Gyan rescues Roma against Genoa

Roma left it late but sealed a 2-0 win over Andriy Shevchenko’s Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A.

The Giallorossi had the better of the first half, with Eldor Shomurodov coming close against his former club, whilst Henrikh Mkhitaryan had a fine effort ruled out after it deflected off Tammy Abraham’s hand.

Jose Mourinho’s side continued to dominate after the break but lacked a cutting edge in attack, with Mkhitaryan blazing over from a good position. At the other end, Rui Patricio denied Stefano Sturaro from close range.

However, with less than 10 minutes remaining, a devastating Roma counterattack was slotted home by teenage substitute Felix Afena-Gyan, as he scored his maiden senior goal with an excellent first time shot.

The Ghanaian capped his memorable evening in stoppage time as he curled a wonderful strike into the top corner.