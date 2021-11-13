After Onana, Inter want Insigne and Luiz Felipe

Inter have apparently secured the services of Ajax goalkeeper, Andre Onana, for the 2022/23 season and now have their sights set on more players.

The shot-stopper, 25, is said to have agreed to a four-year contract and will receive €3 million per season should he complete his move to the Serie A side.

Inter will now focus their attention on two more soon-to-be free agents in the form of Napoli‘s Lorenzo Insigne and Luiz Felipe of Lazio, according to Tuttosport.

Lazio’s Brazilian defender is still to agree on a new deal with the Biancocelesti, while Insigne is also said to be deeply involved in talks with the Partenopei. Inter are prepared to pounce on both players, should they fail to agree terms with their clubs.

The only doubt surrounding Insigne is whether or not he’d find a place in Simone Inzaghi’s preferred 3-5-2 system