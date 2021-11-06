Allegri: I’m happy and angry at the same time

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has expressed his joy at his side’s late win over Fiorentina whilst also being annoyed at recent poor results.

Juve looked set to draw 0-0 at home against Fiorentina on Saturday evening before Juan Cuadrado scored an excellent goal in stoppage time to snatch all three points. Allegri was happy with the win but angry at recent points that have been dropped by his side.

“It is a pity that we lost points earlier [in the season],” Allegri said. “I am happy and angry at the same time. If only we always had the same malice.”

Daniele Rugani got his first start of the season and Luca Pellegrini came on at half time for Alex Sandro. Allegri was quick to praise the pair for their involvement.

“I am happy first of all with Rugani who has practically never played this year and Pellegrini who came on has done well,” stated Allegri.