Allegri: I’m happy and angry at the same time
Date: 6th November 2021 at 10:16pm
Written by:

boss Massimiliano has expressed his joy at his side’s late win over whilst also being annoyed at recent poor results.

Juve looked set to draw 0-0 at home against on Saturday evening before Cuadrado scored an excellent goal in stoppage time to snatch all three points. was happy with the win but angry at recent points that have been dropped by his side.

“It is a pity that we lost points earlier [in the season],” said. “I am happy and angry at the same time. If only we always had the same malice.”

got his first start of the season and came on at half time for Alex Sandro. was quick to praise the pair for their involvement.

“I am happy first of all with Rugani who has practically never played this year and Pellegrini who came on has done well,” stated Allegri.

 

