Allegri: Juventus and Lazio have shared Italy’s trophies for 10 years

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is anticipating a competitive match between Lazio and his Bianconeri side in Serie A on Saturday evening.

Despite sharing seventh place in the Italian league table with Fiorentina and Bologna, the Juve tactician was quick to point out La Vecchia Signora’s league hegemony of the 2010s and mention the Aquile’s Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana triumphs.

“The stats show that Lazio and Juventus have shared the trophies in the last ten years, apart from Milan and Napoli winning the Supercoppa Italiana once each,” Allegri said in his pre-Lazio press conference.

“It’s the recovery after the break, we have to get used to playing again because we will have many games until December. I only saw the Europeans and the South Americans arrive late from the internationals.

“I don’t even know who will come to the training in Rome. I will see today [Friday] when I test them.”

Paulo Dybala is a doubt for the game but he could make it into the squad at the last moment.

“Yesterday he did nothing, today he will try to train,” Allegri said.

“Paulo’s desire is to be available, but we have many matches and the calf, despite having nothing serious at an instrumental level, can be dangerous.”