Allegri: Juventus’ loss at Chelsea just a defeat, minds on Atalanta

Massimiliano Allegri wasn’t too deflated despite Juventus‘ humiliating 4-0 defeat away to Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The loss was Juve’s worst-ever result in the competition, having never before fallen to a four-goal defeat in the Champions League, but Allegri insists that he and his players are already thinking about facing Atalanta on Saturday in Serie A.

“It’s a defeat,” Allegri said after the game. “It doesn’t have to mean anything. I congratulated the guys for qualifying for the knockout rounds with two games to spare.

“Now we’re thinking about Atalanta, which is a very important game.

“Whether you’re first or second in the Champions League group doesn’t change much. We’ll have to wait and see the draw, but we’ll go out to win the lat game anyway and we’ll see what Chelsea do.”