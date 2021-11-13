Arsenal, Tottenham want Juventus’ Kulusevski

Vito Doria Date: 13th November 2021 at 10:00am
has reportedly attracted the interest of English clubs and North London rivals Arsenal and .

The 21-year-old is struggling for playing time at under coach Massimiliano but he still has admirers elsewhere.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Arsenal are looking towards Serie A for attacking reinforcements and striker has rejected their advances so they are looking towards Kulusevski instead.

The Gunners are not the only club from North London that are after the Swedish forward as Spurs are also keen to sign him.

New Spurs manager Antonio Conte wanted Kulusevski while he was coach of Inter but beat the Nerazzurri to his signature. With the 21-year-old looking for opportunities elsewhere, Conte might finally get his chance to coach the starlet.

Arsenal and will have to pay at least €35 million but it is possible that the Bianconeri could still use him in negotiations for their own bid to lure Vlahovic from Fiorentina.

 

