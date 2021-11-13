Arsenal, Tottenham want Juventus’ Kulusevski

Dejan Kulusevski has reportedly attracted the interest of English Premier League clubs and North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.

The 21-year-old is struggling for playing time at Juventus under coach Massimiliano Allegri but he still has admirers elsewhere.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Arsenal are looking towards Serie A for attacking reinforcements and Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic has rejected their advances so they are looking towards Kulusevski instead.

The Gunners are not the only club from North London that are after the Swedish forward as Spurs are also keen to sign him.

New Spurs manager Antonio Conte wanted Kulusevski while he was coach of Inter but Juventus beat the Nerazzurri to his signature. With the 21-year-old looking for opportunities elsewhere, Conte might finally get his chance to coach the starlet.

Arsenal and Tottenham will have to pay Juventus at least €35 million but it is possible that the Bianconeri could still use him in negotiations for their own bid to lure Vlahovic from Fiorentina.