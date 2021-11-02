Atalanta player ratings vs Manchester United: Zapata almost seals victory

Only a late Cristiano Ronaldo volley denied Atalanta victory, as they had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday.

La Dea led through Josip Ilicic and Duvan Zapata, but were twice pegged back by Ronaldo, as they controlled large swathes of the clash at the Gewiss Stadium.

The draw leaves Gian Piero Gasperini’s men third in Group F, two points behind United and Villarreal with two games remaining.

Player ratings:

Musso 6; De Roon 6.5, Demiral 6, Palomino 6; Zappacosta 6.5, Freuler 6, Koopmeiners 6.5, Maehle 6.5; Pasalic 5.5 (’46 Djimsiti 5.5); Ilicic 7 (’71 Muriel 5.5), Zapata 8

Player of the match: Duvan Zapata

The Colombian striker was a constant threat and proved a handful for Eric Bailly throughout. Always a willing runner, he was able to stretch the defence whilst his clever movement opened up the space for his goal in the second half.