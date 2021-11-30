Atalanta Player Ratings vs Venezia: Premier Pasalic continues hot streak

Atalanta powered past Venezia 4-0 at the Gewiss Stadium in Serie A on Tuesday night, as false-nine Mario Pasalic hit a hat-trick in Bergamo.

The Croatian scored his first two goals within the opening 12 minutes and then finished ofF the scoring 20 minutes from full-time after Teun Koopmeiners had added a third early in the second period.

ATALANTA PLAYER RATINGS VS VENEZIA



Musso 6.5; Djimsiti 6 (90′ Toloi n/r), Demiral 6.5 (77′ Scalvini 6), Palomino 6.5; Hateboer 6, Koopmeiners 7, Pessina 6 (62′ De Roon 6.5), Pezzella 6.5; Ilicic 6.5 (77′ Miranchuk 6), Muriel 7 (77′ Piccoli 6), Pasalic 8.5.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – MARIO PASALIC

The former Chelsea attacker displayed excellent timing and clinical finishing to twice meet delicate through-balls and fire past Sergio Romero. Pasalic then topped of a wonderful performance with another close range strike to complete his treble.