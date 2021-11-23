Atalanta player ratings vs Young Boys: Palomino repays the fans’ faith

Jose Luis Palomino‘s improvement this season continued away to Young Boys as Atalanta claimed a 3-3 draw with the Swiss champions to keep their qualification hopes alive in the Champions League.

Palomino netted the second of Atalanta’s three goals as Colombian pair Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel scored the others, and he was impressive at the back from start to finish as well.

Atalanta player ratings vs Young Boys



Musso 7; Toloi 6, Demiral 5 (70′ Djimsiti 5.5), Palomino 8; Zappacosta 5.5 (46′ Pezzella 6), De Roon 5, Freuler 5.5 (77′ Pessina n/r), Maehle 5.5 (87′ Muriel 8); Malinovskyi 6, Pasalic 5.5 (70′ Koopmeiners 5.5); Zapata 6.5.

Player of the Match – Jose Luis Palomino

He has come a long way in a short time this season, and Palomino was again a standout performer for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

The Argentine had a chance that he couldn’t make the most of in the first half, but made amends by hammering home La Dea’s second later on. With the Curva Nord having sung his name during the 5-2 win over Spezia on Saturday showing how much the Bergamaschi have grown to love him, he rewarded their faith with another excellent showing in Switzerland.