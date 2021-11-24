Atletico Madrid player ratings vs AC Milan: Late heartbreak for Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid saw their Champions League hopes take a hit as they lost 1-0 at home to AC Milan on matchday five, much to Diego Simeone’s dismay.

The goal came with just four minutes left to play as Franck Kessie swung in a cross from the left that Junior Messias headed in unmarked.

Atletico Madrid player ratings vs AC Milan



Oblak 6; Hermoso 6 (64′ Lodi 5.5), Gimenez 6, Savic 6; Carrasco 5.5, De Paul 6 (77′ Vrsaljko N/A), Koke 6, Lemar 5.5 (64′ Correa 5.5), Llorente 5.5; Griezmann 6 (81′ Kondogbia N/A), Suarez 5.5 (77′ Cunha N/A).