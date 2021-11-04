Barella set to sign new €5 million Inter deal

Nicolo Barella is set to renew his contract with Inter and it’s probably going to happen before the weekend’s Serie A fixtures.

The 24-year-old midfielder is in fine form, having scored once and assisted five times for the Nerazzurri in Serie A this season, thus far, and now the club want to tie him down for another two years.

The midfielder, who initially signed from Cagliari in 2019, will put pen to paper on a new deal worth €5 million per season until 2026, according to Tuttosport.

However, Barella’s new contract won’t kick in for another two years when his current deal expires, but Simone Inzaghi will want to make sure that nothing is left until the last minute by securing the player’s signature well in advance.