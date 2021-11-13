Brozovic demands too high for Inter, PSG and Atletico Madrid keen

Marcelo Brozovic‘s wage demands could see him look to force a move away from Inter next year and Paris Saint-Germain are just one of the clubs keeping close tabs on his situation in Northern Italy.

The Croatian midfielder, 28, has apparently given the Nerazzurri his wage expectations, but the club are said to see his request as being too high for their evaluation of the player, leading his agent to open talks elsewhere.

Two of the clubs involved, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, are Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid as Brozovic is looking for a club willing to meet his €6 million-a-year demands.

Inter are said to have proposed a deal worth €4 million a year, including bonuses, and may consider raising their offer by €500,000.

However, such an offer will fall well short of what the central midfielder is looking for. The club are meeting with the player’s agent after the international break in order to try and make ends meet.