Bruno Fernandes praises Atalanta pair ahead of Manchester United clash

Bruno Fernandes praises Atalanta pair ahead of Manchester United clash
Date: 2nd November 2021 at 4:00pm
Written by:

Manchester United midfielder has praised strikers and ahead of Tuesday’s clash.

The Portuguese midfielder was present at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s press conference ahead of the match and made it clear that he is aware of Atalanta’s quality in attack.

The 27-year-old said: “There are many good players, who can create many problems. I think Muriel and Zapata are very important for Atalanta’s game, they have great strength, they have determination and desire, I think that’s their strong point.”

has played for Novara, Udinese, and Sampdoria before he moved to Sporting Clube de where his career took off.

This experience of means he appreciates the rise of in recent years, saying: “Three or four years ago no one would have expected this path from Atalanta.”

 

Related articles