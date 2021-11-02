Bruno Fernandes praises Atalanta pair ahead of Manchester United clash

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has praised Atalanta strikers Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash.

The Portuguese midfielder was present at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s press conference ahead of the match and made it clear that he is aware of Atalanta’s quality in attack.

The 27-year-old said: “There are many good players, who can create many problems. I think Muriel and Zapata are very important for Atalanta’s game, they have great strength, they have determination and desire, I think that’s their strong point.”

Bruno Fernandes has played for Novara, Udinese, and Sampdoria before he moved to Sporting Clube de Portugal where his career took off.

This experience of Italian football means he appreciates the rise of Atalanta in recent years, saying: “Three or four years ago no one would have expected this path from Atalanta.”