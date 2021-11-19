Buffon to wear Parma jersey commemorating Serie A debut

It has been 26 years since Gianluigi Buffon made his senior debut for Parma and he will be wearing a jersey commemorating that milestone when the Ducali host Cosenza in Serie B on Sunday.

Buffon was 17 when he made his Serie A debut for the Crociati in 1995, and he earned plaudits after he kept a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw against a star-studded AC Milan side, which went on to win the scudetto.

“Twenty-six years have passed and I am still here,” Buffon said on Twitter.

“Yesterday like today, on the ground. In two years, I will wear this jersey, which arouses in me so many pleasant memories linked to my full debut in 1995.

“Just like then, at the Tardini, to bring Parma to the top.”

Buffon played for Parma from 1995 until 2001, when he was sold to Juventus. After a sojourn with French giants Paris Saint-Germain, he came back for a second spell with the Bianconeri before returning to the Ducali this summer.