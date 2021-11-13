Cagliari could be forced to sell Nandez, Inter keen

Cagliari could be constrained to sell Nahitan Nandez in January, with a host of clubs sniffing around the Uruguayan who has impressed in Serie A.

Inter are still said to be interested in the 25-year-old box-to-box midfielder, as well as fellow Serie A clubs, Roma and Napoli, as Casteddu’s poor form leads them to look toward the future by banking as much as possible for their man.

The club are keeping one eye on salvation and would use the €35 million they want for Nandez to strengthen in a few areas in order to give them a chance of staying up, according to Il Corriere dello Sport.

Nandez, who has been playing as a right wing-back for the Sardinian side, could also take the fancy of several Premier League clubs due to his combative style, thus sparking a bidding war in the new year.