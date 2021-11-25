‘Fiorentina have made an offer for Berardi, but Sassuolo aren’t interested’

Domenico Berardi is being chased by Fiorentina with La Viola wanting the Sassuolo winger as early as January, having already made an offer. But the Neroverdi are standing firm.

Berardi, 27, is said to want away from the Neroverdi and Fiorentina are the club that are the most serious about securing the signature of the recently-crowned European champion.

The sticking point is, according to Tuttomercatoweb, the price tag with Sassuolo holding out for at least €35 million, while La Viola are said to have tabled an offer in the region of €20 million for next January.

Giovanni Carnevali – Sassuolo’s general manager – spoke to Radio24 and made his thoughts on the situation more than clear.

“Berardi is our most important player,” Carnevali said. “He’s a player that we won’t be selling in January.

“Fiorentina made an offer but we are absolutely not interested. We’ll see what happens in the future, but Berardi is vital for us. The offer is going to have to be a great amount of money in order to move us, and Fiorentina’s offer didn’t interest us in the slightest.”

