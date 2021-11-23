Chelsea player ratings vs Juventus: James leads the way for Blues

Chelsea moved into top spot of Group H in the Champions League after blitzing Juventus with a 4-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

The Blues were in complete control and took a first half lead through an excellent Trevor Chalobah strike in the box.

After the break, Thomas Tuchel’s side stepped up another gear and made light work of Juventus, with a stunning Reece James volley followed up by Callum Hudson-Odoi finishing off a team move, and Timo Werner tapping home in stoppage time.

Player ratings:

Mendy 6.5; Chalobah 7.5, Thiago Silva 7.5, Rudiger 7; James 8, Kante 6.5 (’38 Loftus-Cheek 6.5), Jorginho 6 (’75 Saul 6), Chilwell 7 (’71 Azpilicueta 6); Ziyech 7.5, Hudson-Odoi 7 (’75 Mount 6); Pulisic 6 (’72 Werner 6.5)

Player of the match: Reece James

The England international was a constant threat on the right and took his goal liked a seasoned striker, chesting the ball down before rifling across Szczesny. He was instrumental in Chelsea’s attacking play and gave Juventus no end of trouble, whilst his pinpoint crossing allowed the hosts to maintain constant pressure.