Chelsea thrash Juventus in Champions League

Juventus saw their unbeaten start to the Champions League come crashing to a halt as they lost 4-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, dropping them into second place in Group H.

Chelsea enjoyed the better of the first half and broke the deadlock at the midway point when their pressure finally told. Antonio Rudiger knocked down a corner, and Trevor Chalobah rifled in on the turn to give the English club the lead. Juventus’ best chance came when Alvaro Morata lobbed Edouard Mendy, but was denied by a wonderful goal line clearance by the retreating Thiago Silva.

The Blues doubled their advantage 10 minutes into the second half through another defender, as Reece James chested down a cross at the back post and volleyed in a powerful strike beyond Wojciech Szczesny.

Minutes later Chelsea extended their lead further, as a wonderful passing move allowed Ruben Loftus-Cheek to maze through the box and tee up Callum Hudson-Odoi to rifle home. Juventus barely tested Mendy in a thoroughly disappointing performance, and a Weston McKennie mistake in stoppage time allowed Timo Werner to add a fourth with a tap-in.