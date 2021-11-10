Juventus’ Chiellini calls for 18-team Serie A

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has claimed Serie A and European football as a whole must be reformed in the near future.

Much of European football was shocked in April 2021 when 12 football clubs, including Juve, announced their intention to form a new Super League that was effectively a closed shop.

Many players spoke against the plans at the time and subsequent fan protests led to all but Juve, Real Madrid, and Barcelona officially pulling out of the proposed new competition.

Not every player in football feels the plans would have been damaging to football, though.

“A player of Juve’s level wants to play those big European matches, with all due respect. I have been talking to the president [Andrea Agnelli] for many years about this possibility,” Chiellini said to DAZN. “The athletes of our level but also the fans want to see more and more European level matches.”

Other arguments in regard to football reform involve lowering the number of teams in top European leagues so that the elite players do not have to play as many matches in a year.

“There are too many teams in Serie A at the moment, we should have 18,” Chiellini claimed. “We could also go back to 16, but I think 18 is the right number to pick up competitiveness and give more space to European level matches.”

Juventus currently sit eighth in the Serie A table.