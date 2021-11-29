Chiesa and De Ligt could leave Juventus

Juventus might consider selling Federico Chiesa and Matthijs de Ligt if they do not qualify for the 2022/23 edition of the Champions League.

The Bianconeri have had a disappointing start to the 2021/22 campaign on Massimiliano Allegri’s return to the bench and they currently share sixth place in Serie A with Fiorentina, Lazio, and Bologna.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that even at this early stage of the season, they are planning for the next season and they are already contemplating a worst-case scenario.

Chiesa and De Ligt have admirers in the English Premier League and La Vecchia Signora would consider selling two of their most valuable assets for a significant profit.

The last time Juventus did not participate in the Champions League was in the 2011/12 season, when they had failed to qualify for Europe altogether, and allowed coach Antonio Conte more time to build a team that went on to win nine consecutive Serie A titles.