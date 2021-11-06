Chiesa, Chiellini, and Mutu: The 10 best players to represent both Juventus and Fiorentina

A number of excellent players have featured for both Juventus and Fiorentina over the years, crossing the divide of one of Italy’s best-known rivalries.

The two sides face each other once again on Saturday afternoon and Fiorentina will be hoping to pull further away from their rivals in the Serie A table.

Here are 10 of the best players that have moved between the two sides in the past few decades, in no particular order.

Juan Cuadrado

The Colombian winger grew to prominence at Fiorentina having already impressed at Udinese and Lecce before the move in 2012. In his three years in Tuscany, he racked up 106 appearances, scoring 26 times.

After a spell at Chelsea, he spent two years on loan at Juventus before the move was made permanent in 2017. He now sits at 169 appearances for the Bianconeri.

Giorgio Chiellini

Having made 412 Serie A appearances for Juventus across his career, Giorgio Chiellini is almost entirely associated with the Old Lady.

He did have a loan spell at La Viola though in the 2004/05 Serie A season that helped turn him into the elite defender he has become. He played 42 times whilst at Fiorentina, scoring three goals.

Felipe Melo

Brazilian midfielder Felipe Melo has never been the type of player to stay in one place for too long, having played for 11 teams in his career. He spent the 2008/09 season with Fiorentina before moving north to Juve where he spent the next two seasons.

Federico Bernardeschi

Bernardeschi is an academy product of Fiorentina and was part of the first team between 2013 and 2017. He also spent a year at Crotone on loan. In 2017 he made the move to Juventus where he has now played over 150 times. He has struggled for form in recent seasons and rumours of a move away are becoming more and more regular.

Federico Chiesa

Chiesa is the most recent example of a player choosing Juventus as the next step in his career after excelling at Fiorentina. He made his debut for La Viola in 2016 and then played 153 times for them, scoring 34 times.

His displays meant Juve took him on a two year loan that will be made permanent in June 2022. He has the potential to be one of the world’s best attackers in the near future.

Mutu is one of the few players to have played for Juventus first, and then headed to Fiorentina. He played 46 times for Juve but then found his home in Florence. He scored 70 goals for Fiorentina in his 143 appearances.

Roberto Baggio

As one of the legends of Italian football, Baggio’s decision to leave Fiorentina for Juve in 1990 still polarises fan opinion to this day. He scored 55 times for La Viola before heading off to Juve where he scored another 115 times.

Claudio Gentile

Gentile had a very long spell of 11 years as part of Juve’s defence where he managed to appear in 417 games. He decided in 1984 though to move to Fiorentina where he played another 98 games before moving on again to Piacenza.

Moreno Torricelli

Italian right-back Moreno Torricelli is another player who followed the less trodden path of leaving the Bianconeri for La Viola. After 230 games for Juve, he headed south to play 126 times for Fiorentina.

Angelo Di Livio

Angelo Di Livio played an almost even amount of games for each team at the back end of his career. He featured 269 times in the Juventus midfield before then playing 214 games for Fiorentina until his retirement. He scored two more goals for La Viola than he did for their rivals.

Norberto Neto

Neto had much more joy playing for Fiorentina between 2011 and 2015 than he did for Juve. He featured 101 times for La Viola but just 22 times in the two years he then spent at Fiorentina. He is now on the books at Barcelona.