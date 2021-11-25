Chiesa: Juventus move was a dream come true

Federico Chiesa fulfilled a dream in joining Juventus from former club Fiorentina.

The winger, 24, made the move in 2020 and has since gone on to win the UEFA European Championship with Italy, as well as impressing at club level with the Bianconeri, having scored 10 goals in 44 Serie A appearances.

Now, speaking on the club’s new Amazon Prime documentary – All or Nothing: Juventus – the midfielder has opened up about last year’s move.

“I never would have imagined being 23 and playing for Juventus,” Chiesa said. “I’m young, and have to improve, but it was really a dream come true when I made the move to Juventus.”

Chiesa was part of the Juventus side that were hammered 4-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, yet have still qualified from Group H of the Champions League.

Please consider supporting Forza Italian Football on Patreon for as little as €2 a month. Forza Italian Football has been running for over 10 years providing news, opinion pieces, and podcasts about Italian football. There’s plenty on offer to our Patrons from regular bonus content to free merchandise. Check us out on Patreon here.